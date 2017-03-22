Letters: We can all help the disabled

For 10 years, I served on the board of the Babcock Center, a nonprofit that provides services to adults with lifelong disabilities, where I had the good fortune to work with mothers and fathers of the adult men and women Babcock serves. These wonderful parents were the most kind and loving people I have ever known, and their children are deserving of our love.
Our faith community has shared its love by stepping forward as volunteers to help them. For instance, young people from Midtown Fellowship regularly volunteer at Babcock dance parties, which brings sheer joy to the men and women Babcock serves.
Our business community has stepped out too. For example, the Publix on North Lake Drive in Columbia routinely hires adults with disabilities, allowing them to be more productive and making their lives more complete. All of us can help. For his Eagle Scout project, my son John Douglas donated two Wii game devices to Babcock, trained eight Babcock residents to bowl and held a bowling tournament for them, giving these residents the opportunity to enjoy aerobic exercise and to know triumph over their disabilities.
There are many opportunities to serve adults and children with disabilities in our community. Embrace those adults and children with lifelong disabilities around you, and they in turn will embrace you.
Scott Elliott
Columbia
Comments