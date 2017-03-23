Immigration debate more about myths than facts

I am native to South Carolina, and in 22 years of working with Latino communities, I have learned the stories of hundreds of immigrant families, documented and undocumented. These stories have shown me that so much of what we think we know about immigration (and in particular about undocumented immigrants) is in fact mythology. To move forward, we must understand the myths, and the truth, more clearly.
Myth One: Undocumented immigrants could have come to the United States the legal way, but they chose not to. Our economy depends upon low-wage workers, and there is virtually no way for low-skilled workers to come here legally or “become legal” once they’ve arrived. Once you’re here and working without legal permission, there is virtually no way to become legal unless you’re a crime victim or have another very special circumstance.
People who are undocumented do not qualify for Medicaid, Medicare, food stamps, Obamacare subsidies or much of anything else. They are, however, paying taxes.
Myth Two: Undocumented immigrants are getting government benefits and not contributing. People who are undocumented do not qualify for Medicaid, Medicare, food stamps, Obamacare subsidies or much of anything else. They are, however, paying taxes. Many undocumented immigrants earn paychecks, from which taxes are deducted, but they are not eligible for refunds. In South Carolina, $1 of every $21 in state and local tax revenue comes from foreign-born households. Nationally, during the past decade, undocumented immigrants contributed $100 billion more to Social Security than they drew in benefits. They also pay gas, sales and property taxes.
Myth Three: Undocumented immigrants are criminals. Crime statistics show that immigrants are much less likely to commit crimes than their U.S.-born counterparts. They typically send their kids to school for better education, work hard to build a better life and start businesses. Simply being unlawfully present in the United States is a violation with civil — not criminal — penalties.
A solution to this complex problem is necessarily complex. At the very least, it would involve reforming our federal immigration system. Locally, we can challenge the myths that prevent honest and productive dialogue.
Look up the facts to replace the hype. We can also get to know our immigrant neighbors: Strike up a conversation; learn their stories and their values. You might be surprised by how similar their goals and challenges are to your own.
Finally, reach out, show support with a smile or a statement, and treat them with the beautiful, Southern hospitality we are known for in South Carolina.
Julie Smithwick
Executive director, PASOs
Columbia
