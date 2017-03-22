Letters: Don’t skip colon cancer screening test

The death rate from colon cancer has been decreasing over the past several decades, but colon cancer is still the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States and in South Carolina, where there are about 2,100 new cases and 800 deaths per year. The main reason for the drop is increased screening with colonoscopy.
Colorectal cancer begins as a benign growth called a polyp. Removing polyps prevents colorectal cancer. Everyone should be screened beginning at age 50, and some high-risk patients should begin earlier. Today, more than 10 percent of patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer are younger than 50.
Unlike breast cancer and prostate cancer, this cancer does not discriminate. The major risk factor is the number of candles on your birthday cake. A family history of colon cancer and lifestyle issues such as obesity, high fat diet and smoking can increase your risk. Some organizations recommend that African-Americans begin screening at age 45.
A screening test is performed when there are no symptoms (i.e. change in bowel habit or blood in the stool). No screening test is perfect, but colonoscopy allows the detection and removal of polyps at the same time. Polyps are growths that have the potential to grow and develop into cancer.
Fecal Immunochemical Testing is a stool test that detects human blood in the specimen; it is inexpensive and should be performed every year. There is also a new test that detects blood and DNA within the stool; it is expensive, and it is uncertain how frequently it should be performed but perhaps every three years.
If any stool test is positive, it should prompt further evaluation.
March Seabrook, M.D.
West Columbia
