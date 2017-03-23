Letters: Women have a duty to protest this president

Contrary to the idea you’d get from Diane Jumper’s March 10 letter, “Women need to stop protesting,” women aren’t the only ones protesting President Trump, although they do have ample reason since he is a sexist pig who likes to brag about grabbing lady parts. And there is no reason to believe that protesters do not give time and money to other worthy causes.
The media sources I use are trustworthy, but it is not difficult to find fault with everything our new president is doing. All you have to do is pay attention. Almost none of his Cabinet nominees were qualified; he keeps trying to institute an unconstitutional Muslim ban; he is gutting the State Department and apparently wants to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency. He refuses to release his tax returns so we can see the sources of his income, and suspicions of his collusion with the Russian government are overwhelming. Now we have his outrageous budget.
No, the ranting and raving cannot just stop, nor should it. Marching in the streets is one of the ways conscientious citizens express their opinions.
Lynn Waters
Irmo
