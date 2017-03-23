Letters: What’s so great about diplomacy?

The left screamed loudly when President Trump presented a 2018 budget with a 28 percent reduction in support for the State Department.
But diplomacy has proven to be mainly an ineffective way to deal with world crises.
Diplomacy gave us the armistice to end World War I; it sowed the seeds for World War II. The Korean War ended with a diplomatic armistice, and it has encouraged North Korea to threaten the world today. Diplomacy gave us the nuclear weapons ban on Iran, which only emboldened Iran to continue its nuclear ambitions with the billions of dollars we have given it.
Diplomacy has accomplished nothing except to delay the inevitable.
George M. Rushe
Chapin
Comments