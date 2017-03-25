Letters: Richland ordinances hurting neighborhoods

In 2016, Richland County Council passed two bad ordinances that seriously restricted neighborhood associations’ abilities to help maintain clean, orderly, safe neighborhoods.
The first one allows all residents to let their grass grow to 24 inches before code enforcement can become involved. Then they have another 30 days to cut their grass, which means a lawn might be waist-high before the county writes a citation.
The second bad ordinance makes it legal to keep up to five junked cars on your lawn, front or back, so long as the heaps of junk are covered by a gray tarp.
I’m not sure what made Richland County Council believe these ordinances were in the best interest of the citizens of Richland County, but they need to be rewritten in favor of common sense.
Roger Leaks
Columbia
