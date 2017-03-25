Letters: Republicans need to support taxes for roads

Some Republican legislators and the governor are like bobblehead dolls. If taxes are needed for infrastructure, they all hold hands and shout, “No taxes without cuts somewhere else.”
Their only concern seems to be getting re-elected. Gov. Henry McMaster needs to remember that we spent six years with the ultimate Republican bobblehead who did nothing for our state.
Lawmakers are not doing any of us a favor by letting us keep $60 a year and leaving the roads in disrepair.
I do want to thank the House, which came together for our state. Many Republicans saw the sense in improving. Thank you for joining together like state legislators should.
Cheryl Carroll
Columbia
