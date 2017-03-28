Letters: Trump is unfit to be president

It is clear that President Donald Trump will lie to smear anyone he thinks is against him. By his own admission, his accusations that Barack Obama was not an American citizen were false. He used that falsehood for many years to smear Obama. He called Hillary Clinton “crooked,” when in fact his business dealings are demonstrably crooked. See Trump University. Or all the people he has not paid for their services to his business.
His claim that Obama tapped his phones during the presidential campaign goes beyond the bounds. Obama has denied the claims; so have his intelligence director James Clapper and FBI Director James Comey.
When Trump smears and lies, he offers no proof. How can we be safe with a president who operates this way?
Peter H. Swanson
Columbia
