Letters: Is ignorance contagious at State House?

It was bad enough that our new governor nixed supporting the only source of revenue capable of fixing our crumbling roads. By giving thumbs down to the gas tax increase, Henry McMaster demonstrates the lack of courage and spine needed to make difficult decisions on behalf of our state. His position is clouded by the desire to win a four-year term.
Then two days later, we saw unbelievable support for a bill by Rep. Mike Pitts, that would allow any and all to tote firearms without a permit. The bill even allows people to carry exposed weapons … as in a holster, cowboy-style. Law enforcement, and anyone with an IQ above 80, strenuously object to this nonsense.
As if we didn't have enough news from Washington to keep us on edge, we now have our own lawmakers riding a growing wave of inept, incredulous posturing.
Ignorance is truly contagious.
Edwin Terry Floyd
Columbia
Comments