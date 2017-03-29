Letters: Protect insurance for cancer patients

It is critically important that cancer patients, survivors and those at risk of the disease not face any gap in insurance coverage for prevention and treatment as changes are made to the Affordable Care Act.
American Cancer Society research shows that the uninsured and under-insured are more likely than those with insurance to be diagnosed with cancer at its more advanced stages, when treatment is more expensive and patients are more likely to die from the disease.
More than 30 million people including many cancer patients and survivors now have insurance thanks to the current law. Any replacement plan should increase the number insured.
I urge our members of Congress to remember that cancer patients, survivors and their families in South Carolina are counting on them to ensure continuous access to health coverage.
Cassie Lewis Odahowski
Columbia
