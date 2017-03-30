Letters: More days without more women

My wife, Dr. Victoria Huang, wasn’t able to participate in A Day Without A Woman because she died of breast cancer in January. She will forever be silent. In her memory and in her honor, I will not be.
Repealing the Affordable Care Act would deprive people of access to insurance. It also would target women by removing all funding for all services performed by Planned Parenthood and other clinics that offer comprehensive care for women (despite the fact that by law almost no government funds can pay for abortions).
This would cause other women to die of cancer as Victoria did. It would cause deaths of women from other diseases that can be treated if caught in time.
There will be many more days without many, many more women if the law is repealed.
Dmitri Schoeman
Columbia
