Letters: Let parents educate unruly students

It amazes me that no one has figured out how to discipline students.
Teachers are not in school to discipline students; they are there to teach the students who want to learn. And we do not need resource officers in schools dealing with students who do not care about education.
When a student is disturbing the class, the teacher should only be required to speak to the disturber once and, if her instructions are not followed, contact the principal, who will ask the student to exit the classroom. If the student doesn’t do that, the principal should call the parents, who should be the ones who have to take care of the problem.
These problems will improve when the parents have to leave a job and pick up an unruly child and find their own alternate source of education, whether it’s home-schooling or online. The state should wake up and realize it is wasting money and resources on kids who don’t care about education.
Linda Waters
Lexington
Comments