Letters: Let parents educate unruly students

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points Pause

1:21 Columbia fireflies get stadium ready for the new season

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question,' What is a Gamecock?'

1:10 Judge Knox McMahon sets bond for Senator John Courson

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:51 Look: USC's Final Four locker room

3:31 Kaela Davis came to South Carolina for this moment