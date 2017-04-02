Letters: Richland’s penny tax at work

Trying to track the taxes we pay to the purported benefits to our citizens can take you in circles. So I want to commend Richland County on a specific case of using the penny tax program to make my community safer and more appealing.
Welcomed growth in our community made Kennerly Road in northwest Richland County a speedway, making it perilous to negotiate a simple turn — left or right — onto Kennerly off of Steeple Ridge Road in Ascot.
Fortunately, that’s a thing of the past. A new roundabout funded by the county’s penny transportation program has greatly improved traffic flow, making access quicker, smoother and, above all, safer.
The project was completed ahead of schedule, is aesthetically pleasing and demonstrates a direct benefit from our tax dollars. Well done.
Todd Ellis
Irmo
Comments