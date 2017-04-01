Letters: Any car tax cap favors the wealthy

Raising the sales tax paid on automobiles to $500 means the person buying a $10,000 car will continue to pay the same sales tax as the person buying the $100,000 car.
Why not exempt the sales tax on the first $10,000 (or whatever exemption level brings in the same amount of money) and charge a regular sales tax on the rest of the purchase?
This would mean the person who needs a used car to get to work would be more likely to afford it, while the person buying the $100,000 auto would only have to do without heated seats in order to cover the cost of the tax.
William Hilton
Lexington
