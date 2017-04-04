Letters: Trump hatred merits good laugh

I just cannot stop laughing at the liberal loons who send in their letters every day denigrating President Trump. I realize they don’t recognize him as their president. But many did not recognize Barack Obama as their president but did not take to the streets, sometimes violently, or protest speakers at colleges and university because they did not agree with the speaker.
If President Trump were to order vanilla ice cream for his staff, the liberals would call him an ice cream racist because he didn’t order chocolate, strawberry, etc.
Leland M. Glen
Lexington
