Letters to the Editor

April 4, 2017 6:05 PM

Letters: Trump budget will hurt poor

Columbia, SC

President Trump and Mick Mulvaney are trying to take away all the benefits of the poor. The National Endowment for the Arts, Public Broadcasting Service, EPA, Health and Human Services — all these directly impact the poor.

Without public broadcasting, I would never have been able to see the Metropolitan Opera productions, Live at Lincoln Center or countless documentaries. These programs are an extremely small portion of the federal budget, and defunding them will take away jobs. Yet the budget proposes spending billions on a border wall and bolstering the military.

Julia S. Dixon

Irmo

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chemical spill simulation teaches USC nursing students triage skills

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos