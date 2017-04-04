Letters: Cherokee provides free college model

It was interesting to read about Greenwood County officials’ plan to pay for students to attend two-year technical college (“Free technical college in S.C. could get tested in fall,” March 12). Cherokee County has been doing this for three years through a partnership between the county, Spartanburg Community College and KNOW(2).
KNOW(2) is a non-profit education initiative that began with a grant administered by the S.C. Commission on Higher Education Foundation. Hundreds of volunteers now participate in programs designed to change the culture and mindset about education to improve the quality of life in Cherokee County. Funding is provided by contributions from individuals, businesses and industries.
I suggest that anyone interested in free technical college take a look at what we are doing to make Cherokee County an even better place to live and work.
Cody Sossamon
KNOW(2) Chairman
Gaffney
