Letters: Gun backers shutting public out of debate

I wasn’t able to attend the March 16 “public hearing” on H.3930, the “open carry” bill, because it wasn’t announced until March 15. Then the public wasn’t allowed to speak at the full House Judiciary Committee meeting, and some committee members didn’t appear to be familiar with the bill. Others wasted time discussing topics outside its scope, and still others pushed for amendments.
Pleas to slow this process were ignored; the obvious omission of the public voice was noted. Democratic Rep. James Smith of Columbia said it was foolish to think the bill would make citizens safer. I agree, but it passed anyway 15-7 and now is on track to pass the full House.
Statistics tell us that with more guns on the street, there is a greater likelihood of their use, and this bill allows anyone to carry a gun, with no training and no permit. The correlation between common-sense gun legislation and reduced gun violence is clear. With a concealed weapons permit, we know the person has passed a SLED background check and a training course.
Citizens need to feel empowered to speak and be given proper notification to do so. That power was taken from us on this bill.
Penry Gustafson
Camden
Comments