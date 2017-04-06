Letters to the Editor

April 6, 2017 5:24 PM

Letters: I think that I shall never see a thing as lovely as a ... what?

Columbia, SC

What is it with developers? I see a beautiful stand of tall, in their prime, hardwood trees. A developer sees his or her wallet and an apartment complex. Only a developer would use the phrase “underdeveloped.” Unrestricted development is killing the planet. A developer starts waving around a big checkbook and gets what he or she wants.

What is up with all the student apartments in Columbia? There must be some kind of credit or subsidy bubble. I cannot believe there are enough students in all of Columbia to occupy them all. And the Columbia skyline is beginning to look like downtown Pyongyang.

Tom Roberts

Columbia

