Letters: I think that I shall never see a thing as lovely as a ... what?

What is it with developers? I see a beautiful stand of tall, in their prime, hardwood trees. A developer sees his or her wallet and an apartment complex. Only a developer would use the phrase “underdeveloped.” Unrestricted development is killing the planet. A developer starts waving around a big checkbook and gets what he or she wants.
What is up with all the student apartments in Columbia? There must be some kind of credit or subsidy bubble. I cannot believe there are enough students in all of Columbia to occupy them all. And the Columbia skyline is beginning to look like downtown Pyongyang.
Tom Roberts
Columbia
Comments