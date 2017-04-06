Letters: What if Gamecock enthusiasm spread to civic life?

As a Clemson fan, I am really proud of the Gamecocks women winning their national championship on Sunday and the USC men’s performance over the weekend in the national basketball championship, even though it came up short. Almost as proud, in fact, as I was when Clemson won the national football championship in January.
So as I was taking a shower the morning after the win in our ubiquitously muddy Columbia water that our City Council is either unable or unwilling to fix while our mayor is off at the “sanctuary city” mayor’s meeting in New York, the thought occurred to me that if we could harness just a fraction of the enthusiasm this community shows for its athletic teams and direct it toward cleaning up perhaps the most corrupt city and county governments in our state, we really could have a first-rate community here in Columbia.
William B. “Rusty” DePass Jr.
Columbia
Comments