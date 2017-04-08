Letters: A new name, or two, for White House

According to highly placed, unnamed sources, President Trump asked Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway to come up with a new logo for the White House. Bannon recommended “House of Conspiracy Theories,” and Conway recommended “House of Lies.”
Liking both and channeling King Solomon, the president decided it would be “House of Conspiracy Theories” on even-numbered days and “House of Lies” on odd-numbered days.
This change will be officially unveiled by Sean Spicer wearing a bunny costume on Easter Monday.
John Hartz
Columbia
