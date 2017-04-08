Letters: Roads are economic not political issue

I have spoken to many people who agree that the time has come to take care of our roads and increase the gas tax. Their only concern is that the government will spend the money on something else. It is simple: Increase the gas tax by whatever amount you need to raise the money we need to fix all roads and bridges so that all users of the roads pay the tax. I know there is opposition by some who make a living off of transporting goods and services, but they are the major destroyers of the road anyway.
We have the second-lowest tax rate in the country, and it shows. We have neglected this too long. Borrowing money to fix the roads is wrong because that means out-of-state travelers will pay none of the additional cost. Our elected officials need to pass the tax for the good of the people of the state and quit worrying about their political aspirations for once. What is going on is disgraceful and neglectful. This is not a political issue; it is a safety and economic issue.
Allen Danielsen
Gilbert
