Extend autism treatment to all SC children

Every day in South Carolina parents hear the dreaded words from the doctor: “Your child has autism.” That moment changes their lives forever.
In March 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the prevalence of autism had risen to one in every 68 births in the United States, which was more than twice the 2004 rate of one in 166.
This has forced the country to consider how to serve families facing a lifetime of supports for their children. A 2006 Harvard study put the lifetime societal cost of caring for a child with autism at $3.2 million. In the aggregate, Autism Speaks estimates that the United States is facing $137 billion annually in costs for autism.
A big part of that cost is treatment. By far the most effective treatment is applied behavior analysis, which is endorsed by the U.S. surgeon general and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Parents fortunate enough to have insurance that covers this treatment tell of dramatic improvement in their children. Words like “miraculous” and “stunning” are used, usually with tears. We’ve all heard their stories. We’ve all seen the tears.
The state of South Carolina says its employees are entitled to coverage for this treatment but doesn’t think those outside of the large group market should have coverage.
South Carolina moved to require the state employees health plan and some large group health insurance plans to cover applied behavior analysis 10 years ago. However, the coverage is not required in the small group and individual health insurance market.
Following South Carolina’s lead, 45 states now require coverage, and it’s time South Carolina finishes the job it started 10 years ago. The legislation I’ve introduced seeks to cover all South Carolinians.
Applied behavior analysis is covered for all state employees, including members of the Legislature. If it is important enough for us, it is important enough for hard-working S.C. families, many of whom cannot afford life-changing therapy for their children without it.
The cost to extend this coverage is about 50 cents per member per month. That’s just $6 a year for a benefit that improves the quality of life for children with autism. There is relatively no fiscal impact to the state by extending this benefit to make sure all South Carolinians are covered. It’s just common sense.
Rep. Nathan Ballentine
Columbia
