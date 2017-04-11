Letters: Trump, supporters making US weaker

Taking health care away from millions or attempting to dismantle the EPA, which secures clean air and water and holds corporate polluters accountable, is not serving the greater national good.
Likewise, it is unthinkable that anyone would attempt to undo financial regulations put in place following the 2008 financial crisis. How does it support and strengthen our country to remove regulations intended to protect Main Street folk from another Wall Street greed-induced market crash?
There are many Republicans who should never speak of patriotism again. It is not reasonable to spout patriotic words while actively supporting or being complicit with the destruction of our democracy.
True patriots, whether fighting abroad in a conflict or working hard every day to educate children, do not set aside the greater good. Ever.
Nan Faile
Leesville
