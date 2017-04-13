Letters: Go away, ‘Americans for Prosperity’

Americans for Prosperity and S.C. director Daniel Brennan need to pack up and take this Kansas-based group back to Kansas and let the citizens of South Carolina take care of our own business when it comes to supporting a gas tax hike for road and bridge repair/maintenance (“Increase accountability, not taxes at SC Transportation Department,” April 3).
The Kansas good-ol’-boys may think they can govern what happens in our state, but they sure don’t get my vote. They don’t elect our governmental officials, they don’t live here, they don’t work here, they don’t vote here, and they don’t pay taxes here. South Carolina citizens are saying “yes” to a gas tax increase, so state senators and Gov. Henry McMaster need to get the job done and move on. It’s time for this hoopla to end.
Monroe Risinger
Leesville
