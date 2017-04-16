Letters: Where do I send bill for road costs?

I am an old man and suffer from incontinence. I take my grandson to school every day. I always go before we leave. The route is less than six miles. Often, either on the way to school or home, I have an accident due to the rough road. This has forced me to purchase men’s briefs, which I call diapers.
Recently, I learned that I can bill the state for damage to my van caused by the rough road. Since my accidents were caused by the same rough road, can I bill the state for the cost of the briefs? Who do I send the bill to? The Transportation Department? The governor’s office? Where?
Robert Baxla
Columbia
