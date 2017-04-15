Letters to the Editor

April 15, 2017 4:09 PM

Letters: Why am I still paying alimony?

Columbia, SC

I am 70 years old with no possibility of retirement because my ex-wife made less than I did and was awarded permanent alimony when we divorced 17 years ago. In most other states, fixed-term or rehabilitative alimony would have been awarded for a limited time. Our archaic alimony law seems to favor permanent alimony as the default choice for Family Court judges. Permanent alimony lasts until the payee dies or re-marries, often making retirement impossible for the payer.

I am one of 900 members of S.C. Alimony Reform, which wants to change the way alimony is awarded to make it fairer for all parties. Please join us.

Neil Baer

Chapin

