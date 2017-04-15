Letters: Make lawmakers regret rejecting gas tax

I am surprised and saddened to be writing about the unsafe and embarrassing road conditions in our state. I thought our leaders would have made wise decisions and that road repairs would already be underway.
My wife and I have written to our legislators, and we believe that public opinion favors the gas tax increase. Now we read that Gov. Henry McMaster will not lead us forward. Our governor’s reluctance to raise taxes may be an effort to position himself for another term in office. Gov. McMaster and legislators should take note: If the road repairs do not begin due to their lack of leadership, the people of South Carolina are going to put them to the (crumbling) curb at the next election.
Clearly, using a gas tax, which generates funding from all who use the roads, is superior to a loan that only the state’s residents will repay. If the Transportation Department needs to be restructured as part of the plan, do it.
The Legislature should not adjourn until it institutes a plan. Leaders … please lead.
Randy Basinger
Irmo
Comments