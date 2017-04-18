Letters: Our grandchildren will pay for legislative failures

Our roads, schools, pensions and prisons have all been neglected. The pension program will take 30-40 years to be fully funded, if ever. The schools will take 30 years to fix, putting our youth at risk. The prisons are terribly understaffed, putting us all at risk. Our roads are causing misery, including increased deaths, injuries and insurance and repair bills.
The House approved a 10-cent-per-gallon increase in the gas tax over the next 10 years. This is only slightly better than doing nothing, and nothing was what we got in 2014. We got used to paying over $3 per gallon, and an increase of 20 cents now would take us to only $2.25.
The Senate has done nothing, and the governor’s last resort was passed years ago.
Our children and grandchildren are stuck with this negligence. This is a disgrace.
William Pebley
Little Mountain
Comments