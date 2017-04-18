Letters: Don’t take away our insurance coverage

We were promised that provisions of the Affordable Care Act regarding preexisting conditions would remain in place. Any proposal that does not retain them must be rejected. I am shocked at the casual cruelty of even suggesting that they be taken away.
I am a 33-year-old breast cancer survivor. The ability to purchase and maintain good quality, affordable health insurance is essential to my physical, emotional and financial well-being, as well as that of my family and millions of others. I am getting married in June, and we hope to start a family in the next year or so. Without insurance, if my cancer were to return, our choices would be to let me die or sell our house and become homeless. That is our reality, and we are blessed with advantages that many, many people don’t have: We are educated, we have good jobs, we have family support. But we are not millionaires, and millionaires are the only people this idea helps.
Lindsey McCallister
Columbia
