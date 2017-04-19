Letters: Runner’s Trump complaint was over the top

I ran daily, mostly in Columbia, starting during the term of President Carter, who only “committed adultery in my heart,” and continued through the first term of President Clinton, who committed adultery in the Oval Office. Occasionally, men honked and even shouted crude remarks. This was not acceptable then and is not acceptable now, but it certainly didn’t start with the presidency of Donald Trump, as letter writer Erin Fitzpatrick suggested in her April 13 letter, “How Trump has ruined my exercise.”
Public disrespect of women by a small minority of men is not new. There may be many reasons to disapprove of President Trump, but I hope Ms. Fitzpatrick has a better one than the lame excuse that he causes men to honk at her.
Brenda Bauer
Columbia
