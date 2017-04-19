Letters to the Editor

April 19, 2017 5:08 PM

Letters: Runner’s Trump complaint was over the top

Columbia, SC

I ran daily, mostly in Columbia, starting during the term of President Carter, who only “committed adultery in my heart,” and continued through the first term of President Clinton, who committed adultery in the Oval Office. Occasionally, men honked and even shouted crude remarks. This was not acceptable then and is not acceptable now, but it certainly didn’t start with the presidency of Donald Trump, as letter writer Erin Fitzpatrick suggested in her April 13 letter, “How Trump has ruined my exercise.”

Public disrespect of women by a small minority of men is not new. There may be many reasons to disapprove of President Trump, but I hope Ms. Fitzpatrick has a better one than the lame excuse that he causes men to honk at her.

Brenda Bauer

Columbia

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good

Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good 2:01

Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good
'House of Saints' 0:36

'House of Saints'
Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 1:04

Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos