Letters: How much more can US survive?

I’d dismissed President Trump as a loose cannon when he made the gratuitously insulting statement about John McCain. Still, many rational people somehow came to terms with the ugliness of campaigns and wanted to believe he would set aside the hot rhetoric, surround himself with competent people and go about learning what made this democracy the last, best hope for all mankind.
Regrettably, it’s becoming more apparent with each passing news cycle that Mr. Trump has little interest in governing. He can’t seem to accept his victory and quit campaigning. His preoccupation with the election results, the size of his inaugural crowd, etc. began a downward spiral of unfiltered tweets and irrational accusations and proclamations, each more outrageous than the last.
This is no longer a philosophical issue, but one of the free world leader’s credibility and emotional stability. It has absolutely nothing to do with Hillary Clinton. She was no prize, either.
How much of this escalating craziness can our nation endure? We’re only into the third month. I’m not sure the union can survive 45 more.
We must be approaching a point when sensible people have to demonstrate some leadership and courage. With our British allies steamed by his potshots, the megalomaniac in North Korea rattling sabers and the rest of the world wondering what’s in the next tweet, I pray it won’t be too little too late.
George Martin
Chapin
Comments