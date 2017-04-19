Letters to the Editor

Letters: ‘Catch and release’ is the compassionate option

Columbia, SC

Most caring and compassionate people do not want to see innocent animals put to death for no reason.

I wonder if letter writer Jane Thompson wants to see all the feral cats trapped and killed (“‘Catch and release’ makes no sense,” April 14).

Catch, spay-neuter and release prevents this, letting cats live out their lives without reproducing. Cats do not eat much, and it is not expensive or much trouble to feed and water them once a day down the road. They will stay near their feed station, as they are territorial. Some neighbors take turns doing this. Perhaps Ms. Thompson can join her neighbors. Problem solved.

Jim Clark

Columbia

