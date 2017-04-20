Letters to the Editor

April 20, 2017 5:04 PM

Letters: Don’t repeal natural gas waste reduction rule

Columbia, SC

In her March 18 letter, the American Petroleum Institute’s Bonnie Loomis says it would cost too much to implement the Bureau of Land Management’s Natural Gas Waste Reduction Rule and calls on Sen. Lindsey Graham to change his position and vote for repeal.

What the rule requires is that producers inspect their operations for methane leaks, fix the ones that they find and stop venting excess gas into the atmosphere. It’s modeled after an effective methane emissions regulation in Colorado — a regulation that the industry itself helped to write.

As a Methodist, I believe that environmental stewardship is a Christian value. We are called to be careful managers of the resources left to us. Stewardship is what this rule is about. Why should we allow for the deliberate waste of a finite and valuable natural resource? That would be unjust. I applaud Sen. Graham for his position, and I strongly encourage Sen. Tim Scott to oppose the repeal as well.

William Miller

Charleston

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Northeast Richland home where 24 dead animals found 'one of the worst' investigator has seen

Northeast Richland home where 24 dead animals found 'one of the worst' investigator has seen 1:25

Northeast Richland home where 24 dead animals found 'one of the worst' investigator has seen
Corrections chief goes before Senate panel 1:37

Corrections chief goes before Senate panel
Bone-In BBQ Restaurant to open at Bull Street development 1:07

Bone-In BBQ Restaurant to open at Bull Street development

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos