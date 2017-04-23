Letters: No way to justify Confederacy

So now Republican Sheri Few is attacking 5th Congressional District rivals Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman because they voted to remove the Confederate flag from the State House lawn after a white supremacist killed nine African-Americans.
The Civil War was lost by the South more than 150 years ago. And yes, maybe your great-great-grandfather was a brave man who died valiantly during the war, but the cause he was fighting for was immoral, inhumane and just plain wrong. The slaveholders were not good to their slaves; they beat them, they raped them, and they separated families at very young ages for money.
I guarantee if we had been held against our will in these conditions, we too would be rebelling against displaying the Confederate flag in public places. Just as you cannot ever justify what that tortured lost soul did to those nine human beings at a Bible study, it is ludicrous to try to justify the South’s commitment to such an abomination as slavery.
Carla Peek
Lexington
Comments