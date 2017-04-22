Letters: How our potholes could drive a high-tech surge

South Carolina has world-class automotive engineering at Clemson’s ICAR and an abundance of related industry. We have a budding information technology hub around USC. We also have the country’s worst roads and deadliest drivers.
We are missing an opportunity. We should market ourselves as the ultimate torture test for self-driving cars.
Any artificial intelligence can navigate Palo Alto or Berkeley, Calif. But an autonomous vehicle that could survive our potholes while dodging our drunk and distracted drivers would have really proven itself. So what do you think? BMW, Volvo, Google, Tesla, are you game?
Michael Martin
Columbia
