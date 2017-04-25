Letters to the Editor

April 25, 2017 5:26 PM

Letters: College education not for everyone

Columbia, SC

We have a glut of college graduates: under-employed and unemployed grads. It’s sad to see college graduates, stuck with heavy debt, working menial or part-time jobs. Do we have an excess of brick-and-mortar colleges and a degree bubble? Online schooling is growing and cheaper.

Think outside the box. Certain skills can be gleaned from hands-on experience. Many good paying jobs require no degree. Ask around. Pick the brains of some successful working people without college degrees. An alternative for some may be a formal or informal apprenticeship. After observing and shadowing, one might ask a friend or company to take you on, for little or no income. Keep an “I just want to learn” attitude. Learn a skill. Get experience. The first job is to learn; then we earn.

Fred Kerr

West Columbia

