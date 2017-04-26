Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017 5:45 PM

Letters: Why not a loose cannon with loose nukes?

Columbia, SC

I do not understand why the Trump administration and the Republican leaders of Congress are so upset with Kim Jong Un and the North Korean government. They are simply following the U.S. logic that everyone has a right to have whatever degree of armament they consider necessary for self-protection, no matter what degree of destruction it can cause.

If the schizophrenic down the street can have AR-15s or AK-47s, why shouldn’t the delusional maniac in Korea have nuclear weapons?

Terry Jarvis

Gilbert

