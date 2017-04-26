Letters: Trump didn’t make men crude

Erin Fitzpatrick is not being fair to blame Donald Trump when motorists honk at her. Would she blame Bill Clinton if Hillary Clington had been elected? As Dear Abby would advise, you should check your attire and/or behavior if you are getting unwanted attention. Is she wearing leggings or showing cleavage, leaving nothing to the imagination?
Why do women wear leggings that reveal their worst flaws? Yes, they wear what appear to be mini-maternity tops, but they don’t cover their ample or skinny legs and derrieres.
Ms. Kirkpatrick thinks we should start treating women with respect. What about women acting respectable? Many women are wearing revealing clothing even in church. And what about those cheap tattoos that seem to be the rage?
Men were honking their horns at women long before Donald Trump was president.
Susan Hollis
Columbia
