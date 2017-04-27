Letters: End Section 8 housing discrimination

The Department of Housing and Urban Development says that families who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing are cost-burdened and may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care. The Section 8 housing choice voucher program was created to alleviate the significant rental burden experienced by financially vulnerable families, and allow them to have access to adequate housing.
Section 8 holders are supposed to be able to use their vouchers to move into low-poverty areas, increasing their access to opportunities and amenities that will lift them out of poverty.
Unfortunately, landlord discrimination against Section 8 vouchers makes it hard for families to find safe and affordable housing.
You can help. Contact your federal legislators. Tell them to support Section 8 housing and end Section 8 discrimination. Find your representative at house. gov/representatives/find.
Amanda McSwine
Columbia
