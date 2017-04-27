Letters to the Editor

April 27, 2017 5:04 PM

Letters: End Section 8 housing discrimination

Columbia, SC

The Department of Housing and Urban Development says that families who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing are cost-burdened and may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care. The Section 8 housing choice voucher program was created to alleviate the significant rental burden experienced by financially vulnerable families, and allow them to have access to adequate housing.

Section 8 holders are supposed to be able to use their vouchers to move into low-poverty areas, increasing their access to opportunities and amenities that will lift them out of poverty.

Unfortunately, landlord discrimination against Section 8 vouchers makes it hard for families to find safe and affordable housing.

You can help. Contact your federal legislators. Tell them to support Section 8 housing and end Section 8 discrimination. Find your representative at house. gov/representatives/find.

Amanda McSwine

Columbia

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk

Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk 1:55

Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk
Chad Holbrook ready to shuffle Gamecocks staff with Clarke Schmidt out 1:16

Chad Holbrook ready to shuffle Gamecocks staff with Clarke Schmidt out
Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 1:06

Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos