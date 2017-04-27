Letters: Think of safety on the water

A state Department of Natural Resources rule says that vessels may not be operated “in excess of idle speed within 50 feet of an anchored vessel, wharf, pier, dock or person in the water.” Few obey it.
The boating season is just getting started, but the inconsiderate boaters are already zipping in and out, extremely close to docks with moored boats, in the relatively narrow cove in which I live.
A neighbor fishing from his dock was nearly tossed into the water because of the wake created by the idiot not following this rule.
Come on people: “Wake” up, and keep the wakes down.
Cheryl C. Cooper
Chapin
