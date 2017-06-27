Demonstrators participate in a “Not My President’s Day” rally to protest President Donald Trump.
Letters to the Editor

June 27, 2017 5:26 PM

Letters: Trump hatred destroying civil discourse

Columbia, SC

The presence of two armed Capitol Police officers in Alexandria, Va., prevented what could have been a major political disaster and the death of 20-30 Republican congressmen. Had the gunman succeeded, we may have had riots, civil disorder, mass arrests and civil liberties drastically curtailed.

Since President Trump’s election, the media, so-called celebrities, late-night TV hosts and other fringe persons have made every attempt to delegitimize his election. Even his best nominees, such as Justice Neil Gorsuch, have been subjected to innuendo and calumny.

Madonna stated that she would like to “blow up the White House.” A comedian displayed what looked like the decapitated head of the president covered with blood. A play in New York depicts President Trump as Ceasar being assassinated by Roman senators. Late-night hosts use coarse and foul language almost every evening to degrade the president. Even his family members are subjected malicious scrutiny.

The Democrats and other Trump haters need to shift their actions to attack his policies with reasoned objections, not by personal and foul attacks on his person or family. Unless we return to civilized discourse and negotiations, we may face unforseen tragic events.

Angelo Perri

Columbia

