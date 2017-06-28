Letters: Democrats need to support Trump

The Republican victories in special elections in Georgia and South Carolina reinforce the fact that Democrats got it all wrong. Their actions and policies are deplorable to the citizens of this country who were dubbed “deplorable” by Hillary Clinton.
The Democrats refuse to see that we are all in the same petri dish of life. They would rather pour gas on a fire instead of water, to continue on a path to destroy democracy as we know it while blaming the Republicans for handing them the wrong pail.
The world is dying as the forces of darkness and light collide on a daily basis. We have state-sponsored terrorism coming from Iran, North Korea and Syria. Russia and China plot to bring chaos and death to humanity while pretending they are for peace.
Thanks to the progressive liberal society in America, God has taken a back seat as people believe in a power that is outside of themselves. The anarchists, liars and cheats have screamed the loudest, intimidating the masses into believing that their way is the right way.
We as a nation are the leaders against the haters of peace. With the new leadership under President Trump, we have half a chance to bring order back to the world. It’s time for the Democrats to support our president.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville
