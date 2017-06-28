Letters: Immigrants help make SC great

South Carolina is home to a vibrant population of 225,000 immigrants. These new Americans are a boon to our economy. In fact, a British immigrant started the only Fortune 500 company in our state. On its own, that company generates $12.5 billion in tax revenue — money we use to run our schools and build our highways. This man is just one of our more than 16,000 immigrant entrepreneurs.
I have met and worked with many young immigrants, and I am proud to know them. Roughly 4,900 international college students on temporary visas study here. Today, they help support more than 1,400 jobs; tomorrow, their possibilities are endless. Maybe one will found our second Fortune 500 company.
Some young South Carolinians were brought into this country when they were minors, and they know no other home. They also make significant contributions to our economy. One recent study found that more than 85 percent of undocumented men are employed.
These young people want a better life, and they shouldn’t be faulted for a decision their parents made. That’s why Congress must pass the RAC Act, which provides a permanent solution for young undocumented immigrants. This bill allows applicants to stay here if they stay in school or work, pay a fine and pass a background check. Passing this bill is the right thing to do, and it’s right for our economy.
Tammy Besherse
Director of Immigration Policy
S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center
Columbia
