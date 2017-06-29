Letters: Leaks can have deadly consequences

I am reading a novel about D-Day, written from the German point of view. The Germans had no idea where or when the invasion would take place, but had several guesses, none which turned out to be spot-on. They had fortified the entire coast of France, which meant resources had to be spread thin. If they had known the time and location of the invasion, the war may have ended differently.
My, how our values, general cooperation and patriotism have changed and what we are made of now. Today our political powers can’t seem to keep the smallest conversations secret.
Leaks and more leaks, like a old balloon leaking air. One day these leaks will be more than back-page news.
Morgan Grimball
Columbia
