June 29, 2017 3:39 PM

Letters: Abortion at root of worker shortage

Columbia, SC

The June 11 article, “Worker shortage puts a pinch on SC restaurants,” talked aobut how restaurants along the coast are having to close some days despite the tourism boom because they can’t find workers. People talked about a growing economy, tightening of immigration policies and the low unemployment rate, but nobody addressed the real problem.

If America had not aborted 59 million babies since 1973, there would be plenty of workers to fill these jobs. There would not be a shortage of doctors and health-care personnel either. America needs to address the real problem, not make excuses.

James E. DuBose

Springfield

