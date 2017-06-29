Letters to the Editor

June 29, 2017 3:39 PM

Letters: Beach violence no laughing matter

Columbia, SC

I was saddened by Robert Ariail’s June 20 cartoon showing the sounds of gunfire coming from a seashell on Myrtle Beach. One can still hear the ocean when putting a conch shell to the ear at the seashore, along any part of our state’s beautiful coast.

A call for discussions that offer real solutions would be more appropriate, in an op-ed or at a town hall meeting.

Mr. Ariail has elicited my laughter on many other topics, from potholes to politicians. Indeed, Mr. Ariail has stated that he “would even settle for a raised eyebrow” for his award-winning jabs and zingers. Unfortunately, the reaction he raised this time from me was a tear.

Donna L. Glover

Lexington

