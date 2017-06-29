Letters: Senate health bill will hurt SC

Cutting $2 billion in Medicaid funding over the next 10 years under the U.S. Senate’s health bill would rob the most vulnerable South Carolinians of the support they need for nursing home care and basic health coverage.
This is not an “opportunity for us to be freed up,” as state Rep. Murrell Smith is quoted as saying (“S.C. residents, hospitals likely losers in Senate health-care bill, experts say,” June 23). It is a blatant disregard for the very real needs of our neighbors.
I urge our senators to vote against this proposal and work to fix the imperfect Affordable Care Act.
Jean Grosser
Hartsville
