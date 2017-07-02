Purple Martins fly around Bomb Island on Lake Murray in this 2015 photo.
Letters to the Editor

July 02, 2017 6:30 PM

Letters: How to bring back the purple martins

Columbia, SC

I started cultivating purple martins 40-45 years ago with real gourds from a dearly departed friend. I now average about 15 nesting pairs each year.

I used to visit Martin Island (formerly Spence Island) in late July and early August to watch the birds gather for their migration to South America for the winter. But this spectacle has been interrupted in recent years by too many boats and party cruisers, which gather too close to the island, forcing the birds to find other locations for their peaceful gathering.

Last year fewer than half the birds gathered at Martin Island. SCE&G, the Department of Natural Resources and other officials with authority need to impose more regulations to ensure we do not lose our martins before their migration south. I would suggest that camping and prospecting be banned from Feb. 1 through Oct. 1 each year, and that boats be prohibited within 1,500 yards of the island. Maybe this would keep the martins at home, rather than moving to the Santee lakes and Lake Monticello.

Roland Hawkins

Prosperity

