Not a single penny for abortion clinics

Imagine people murdering little children and then joking about how they did it. That is what attendees of the 2014 and 2015 National Abortion Federation conventions allegedly did in a video that recently surfaced. The content of their conversations is shocking, disgusting and repellent to me and millions of Americans.
I hate what these people do to children, and I pray that someday God will touch their hearts and children will be saved. But until then, I will fight them at every turn. That starts with ensuring that no S.C. tax dollars reach abortion facilities.
Planned Parenthood alone received almost $360,000 from S.C. taxpayers in 2011-2016. That enhanced its ability to take innocent young lives. My No. 1 priority is to take that number to zero.
In South Carolina, abortion providers can apply for Medicaid Title X sub-grants. President Trump recently signed legislation to allow states to prohibit abortion factories from eligibility for these funds. I will fight to disqualify Planned Parenthood from ever receiving these funds.
Additionally, in 2011-2015, S.C. Medicaid paid for 29 abortions; this number should have been zero. South Carolina must refuse federal funds for family planning and replace them with our own funding. This would be $40 million, or about 0.5 percent of our $8 billion budget. We absolutely can find the proverbial pocket change to save young lives.
Since 2011, the state employee health plan has paid for 11 abortions. These abortions, like those funded by Medicaid, are permitted in the case of rape, incest and danger to the life of the mother. I would never ask that life-saving measures be banned, although the goal should be saving both the mother and child. However, where the criminal act of the father is used to justify the murder of an innocent life, I encourage lawmakers to consider who is truly innocent and who is truly guilty.
I will always support women accessing important health services, but I cannot tolerate taxpayer dollars facilitating the murder of children. A single penny is a penny too much, because regardless of the service, funding to these providers supports abortion. We can stop it in South Carolina, and that should be the priority for all of us.
Lt. Gov. Kevin L. Bryant
Anderson
